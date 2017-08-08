Katara Washington Patton
By the Author
The Parables of Jesus Coloring Book Devotional
Worship with art as you color-in 46 stunning illustrations based on the parables of Jesus, each with a corresponding devotion and prompts for spiritual reflection…
Successful Leaders of the Bible
The third book in a new series bringing the experiences of favorite biblical figures to the challenges of contemporary life. If you could drop biblical…
Successful Women of the Bible
The second book in a new series that brings the experiences of favorite Bible characters to challenges of contemporary life.Contemporary "success" is often defined in…
Successful Moms of the Bible
The first book in a new series that brings the experiences of favorite Bible characters to specific challenges of contemporary life.For contemporary moms, parenting today…