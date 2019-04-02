Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Larry Dugger
Larry Dugger is an author, pastor, and professional Christian counselor. He travels extensively, speaking in churches, private venues, and on television and radio broadcasts. He is currently a teaching pastor in the Midwest.
He Calls Me Friend
Jesus was the every man. His hands were rough from hours spent in the carpenter’s shop. He attended more than one all-night fishing trip with…