He Calls Me Friend
90 Devotions For Men
Jesus was the every man. His hands were rough from hours spent in the carpenter’s shop. He attended more than one all-night fishing trip with His disciples. They were not just His servants, they were His friends. By taking a close look at how Jesus interacted with others, we can clearly see a pattern of true friendship and draw closer to the one true Friend.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Ninety original devotions
• Inspirational quotes throughout
• Lovely, durable package features leather and denim textures
• Perfect size for a coat pocket or briefcase
• Makes a great Father's Day gift!
Leather/fine binding
