He Calls Me Friend

90 Devotions For Men

by

Jesus was the every man. His hands were rough from hours spent in the carpenter’s shop. He attended more than one all-night fishing trip with His disciples. They were not just His servants, they were His friends. By taking a close look at how Jesus interacted with others, we can clearly see a pattern of true friendship and draw closer to the one true Friend.

HIGHLIGHTS
• Ninety original devotions
• Inspirational quotes throughout
• Lovely, durable package features leather and denim textures
• Perfect size for a coat pocket or briefcase
• Makes a great Father's Day gift!
 
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Men's Issues

On Sale: March 19th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9781633262126

