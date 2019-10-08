Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kylie Schachte
Kylie Schachte graduated from Sarah Lawrence College where she studied writing, theatre, and psychology. Currently, she lives in Portland, Oregon, where she works as a tutor and mentor to a group of badass teenage girls. You’re Next is her first novel.Read More
You're Next
When a girl with a troubled history of finding dead bodies investigates the murder of her ex, she uncovers a plot to put herself---and everyone…