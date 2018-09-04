Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Kurt Kirchmeier

Kurt Kirchmeier is a Saskatchewan-based writer who has always been drawn to books with heart and a strong sense of mystery and wonder. He has a soft spot for speculative fiction and coming-of-age stories. When he isn’t reading or writing, he enjoys spending time outdoors and connecting with nature. He’s an avid photographer, and has a particular fondness for birds.
