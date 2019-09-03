Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Absence of Sparrows
Stranger Things meets Alfred Hitchcock in this haunting coming-of-age novel about a plague that brings the world to a halt, and one boy’s belief that his town’s missing sparrows can save his family.
In the small town of Griever’s Mill, eleven-year-old Ben Cameron is expecting to finish off his summer of relaxing and bird-watching without a hitch. But everything goes wrong when dark clouds roll in.
Old Man Crandall is the first to change — human one minute and a glass statue the next. Soon it’s happening across the world. Dark clouds fill the sky and, at random, people are turned into frozen versions of themselves. There’s nowhere to run, nowhere to hide, and no one knows how to stop it.
With his mom on the verge of a breakdown, and his brother intent on following the dubious plans put forth by a nameless voice on the radio, Ben must hold out hope that his town’s missing sparrows will return with everyone’s souls before the glass plague takes them away forever.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
* "A powerful piece of storytelling... Will resonate with anyone who understands that heroism is not a matter of saving the world but of maintaining yourself, and acting to protect those in your community -- despite the forces arrayed against you."
—Quill and Quire, starred review
"The mystery of the 'glass plague,' the constant threats to Ben and his family, and the fast-moving plot make the book hard to put down.... Sure to be popular with readers seeking a truly scary story."—School Library Journal
"Will stick with the reader long after they are finished."
—School Library Connection
"This gripping novel trusts its young readers."—Booklist
"Stephen King-level horror haunting a tight, thoughtful domestic drama."—BCCB
"Gripping and affecting."
—Shelf Awareness
"Creepy and engaging."
—Publishers Weekly
"Narrator Will Collyer brings realistic emotion to this creepy audiobook about a terrifying plague."—AudioFile