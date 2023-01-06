Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Kristina McGrath
Kristina McGrath discovered knitting in 2007. Combining her enthusiasm for the craft with being a word geek, she started a knitting tech editing business in 2017, editing books and working with over 75 designers as well as multiple yarn companies. She writes articles on her website about pattern writing, tech editing, and design for knitting designers. She can be found online at http://www.kristinamcgrath.com.
Sarah Walworth has been knitting since she was a child. Since 2016, she has worked with more than 80 independent knitwear designers and yarn companies. She is the owner of the Tech Editor Hub (www.thetecheditorhub.com), which offers online courses for fiber designers and technical editors. She is active in her local knitting guild in Dallas and teaches knitting classes at a local yarn shop. She can be found online at http://www.sarahwalworth.com.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Knitting Pattern Writing Handbook
Knitting patterns are notorious for inaccuracies in measurements and confusing directions--but no more! The Knitting Design Handbook sets news standards for clear, accurate pattern writing, walking aspiring…