Koshin Paley Ellison

Dr. Koshin Paley Ellison, MFA, LMSW, DMIN, has devoted his life to the study and application of psychotherapy and Buddhism in service of addressing cultural ills. An author, Zen teacher, Jungian psychotherapist, and certified chaplaincy educator, he and his husband Robert Chodo Campbell founded the New York Zen Center for Contemplative Care.