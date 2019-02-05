Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kim Long
Kim Long loves to write stories with a sense of adventure, a dash of magic, and a hint of science. She wrote her first book at age 10, where she combined the best parts of her favorite Choose Your Own Adventure books into a single story. When not writing, she loves playing board games, watching Star Wars movies, and riding her bike along Illinois’s many trails.Read More
By the Author
Lexi Magill and the Teleportation Tournament
For fans of The Amazing Race, Lexi Magill and the Teleportation Tournament is the perfect adventure for middle grade readers who like scavenger hunts and…