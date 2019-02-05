Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Kim Long

Kim Long loves to write stories with a sense of adventure, a dash of magic, and a hint of science. She wrote her first book at age 10, where she combined the best parts of her favorite Choose Your Own Adventure books into a single story. When not writing, she loves playing board games, watching Star Wars movies, and riding her bike along Illinois’s many trails.
