Kim Kimberling

Dr. Kim Kimberling has been a professional counselor for over thirty years. He holds a PhD and a Doctor of Ministry in Christian Counseling. He also holds Masters Degrees in Christian Ministry and Theological Studies. Dr. Kim is President and co-founder of Awesome Marriage, which reaches thousands of people with God’s plan for marriage and relationships. Dr. Kim’s inspiration and passion for marriage began at a young age as he watched his parents live out the true meaning of having an Awesome Marriage centered around God’s incredible plan. He is open and honest about the struggles he has experienced in his own marriage and uses these personal examples to help others. He lives with Nancy, his wife of 40 years, in Oklahoma City, OK.