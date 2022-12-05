Author bio: Kenny Xu is a renowned public commentator on education, minority achievement, and Critical Race Theory. He is the author of An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for American Meritocracy (Diversion, 2021) and has written for the Wall Street Journal, City Journal, National Review, Newsweek, the New York Post, New York Daily News, The Federalist, The Daily Signal, Quillette, the Washington Examiner, Honestly with Bari Weiss, and others. He is currently a recipient of the prestigious Novak Journalism Fellowship, which is where the research for this book originated.