Kenny Leon
Kenny Leon is a Tony Award-winning Broadway stage and television director who is the recipient of numerous awards including the 2010 Julia Hansen Award for Excellence in Directing by the Drama League of New York and the prestigious “Mr. Abbott” Award. His Broadway credits include the revivals of A Raisin in the Sun, Fences, and Children of a Lesser God and The Mountaintop, Stick Fly, and Holler If Ya Hear Me. His recent television work includes episodes of the Dynasty reboot, Steel Magnolias, The Wiz Live!, and Hairspray Live!Read More
By the Author
Take You Wherever You Go
From Tony Award-winning director and recipient of the prestigious Mr. Abbott Award, Kenny Leon, comes a powerful memoir of the lessons he has learned on…