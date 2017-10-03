Take You Wherever You Go

From Tony Award-winning director and recipient of the prestigious Mr. Abbott Award, Kenny Leon, comes a powerful memoir of the lessons he has learned on his incredible life journey.



When Kenny Leon’s grandmother told him to “take you wherever you go,” she could hardly have anticipated that he would establish himself as one of Broadway’s most exciting and acclaimed directors. But through years of hard work, Kenny would migrate from a small wooden house in rural Florida to the Tony Awards’ stage, where he would win Best Direction of a Play for his 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun.



In Take You Wherever You Go, Leon reflects on the pillars of wisdom he learned every step of the way from the most important people in his life–from his grandmother’s sagacious and encouraging motivations to the steady hand of his mother to the deep artistic and social influence of iconic American playwright August Wilson.



Take You Wherever You Go is a poignant, ruminative, and inspirational memoir that empowers you to be true to yourself as you navigate your own path.

