Kelly O’Dell Stanley

Kelly O’Dell Stanley is a graphic designer who writes. Or maybe a writer who also designs. She is the author of Praying Upside Down and Designed to Pray. Her design work has been included in design anthologies and PRINT Magazine’s Design Annual, and she’s received awards from the NAHB, Public Relations Society of America, the Webby Competition, and Art Directors Club of Indiana. Kelly’s writing awards include first place in Inspirational Writing in the 2013 Writer’s Digest competition, and she was a finalist in the Cascade Oregon Christian Writers Contest in 2017. She is a regular contributor to Crosswalk.com and Internet Café Devotions, and she’s written for (In)courage, Today’s Christian Woman, Today’s Christian Living, and numerous blogs. Kelly lives in Crawfordsville, Indiana.



