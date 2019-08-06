Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
InstaPrayer
Prayers to Share
Want to pray but have no words? InstaPrayer’s colorful prompts are perfect to post on Instagram and other socials: Read. Pray. Snap. Share.Read More
Sometimes the hardest part of having a vibrant prayer life is simply getting started. To help start that conversation in a quirky and non-threatening way, these prompts from author/artist Kelly Stanley open the door to creativity and are perfect for sharing on Instagram and other socials. With fun and colorful meme-like images, you will be encouraged to ask God to shelter someone who is going through a storm, pray for someone who is full of hot air, pray for the last person who texted you, and more. Each prayer prompt is designed to get attention on digital and paper pages alike.
Sometimes the hardest part of having a vibrant prayer life is simply getting started. To help start that conversation in a quirky and non-threatening way, these prompts from author/artist Kelly Stanley open the door to creativity and are perfect for sharing on Instagram and other socials. With fun and colorful meme-like images, you will be encouraged to ask God to shelter someone who is going through a storm, pray for someone who is full of hot air, pray for the last person who texted you, and more. Each prayer prompt is designed to get attention on digital and paper pages alike.
InstaPrayers includes these prayer prompts:
- Pray for someone who crosses paths with you regularly.
- Thank God for a mistake you learned from.
- Pray for someone with an amazing brain.
- Give praise to someone who is doing a great job.
- Pray for someone who seems to have the perfect Instagram life.
FEATURES:
- Bite-sized prayer prompts to reignite your prayer life
- Full-color interior design using fun and vibrant colors
- Presentation page for personalization
- Perfect gift for hashtag-loving friend
Hardcover
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use