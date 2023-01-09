Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Kelly Jensen
Kelly Jensen is a former librarian-turned-editor for Book Riot and Stacked. She’s author of It Happens: A Guide to Contemporary Realistic Fiction for the YA Reader. She loves black licorice and debating genre. Follow her on Twitter @veronikellymars.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Here We Are
LET'S GET THE FEMINIST PARTY STARTED!Have you ever wanted to be a superheroine? Join a fandom? Create the perfect empowering playlist? Understand exactly what it…