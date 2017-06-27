Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Karen Lindsey
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Dr. Susan Love's Breast Book
"The Bible for women with breast cancer" --New York TimesFor more than two decades, readers faced with a diagnosis of breast cancer have relied on…
Shelter From The Storm
critically ill and unlikely to survive. A recent Harvard University study on pediatric end-of-life care has shown that the medical community is failing such children…
Divorced, Beheaded, Survived
A fascinating, revisionist look at 16th century English politics (both public and private), examining the lives of Henry VIII's six wives as active personalities"Provocative thoughts…
Peaceful Dying
A physical, psychological, and spiritual transition that can bring with it the potential for great personal growth and family closeness, dying requires special care and…