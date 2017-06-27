Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Divorced, Beheaded, Survived
A Feminist Reinterpretation Of The Wives Of Henry Viii
A fascinating, revisionist look at 16th century English politics (both public and private), examining the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives as active personalitiesRead More
“Provocative thoughts on the why and wherefore of the matrimonial quests of Henry VIII and the women who were party to them.”–Denver Post
“Lindsey’s book reads like a romance novel: airy, witty, full of drama and compassion, . . . more about sentiment than feminist theory. . . . Her chronicle is lustier, more concerned with emotion and the peculiarities of being human than other accounts have been, and her presence as a moral authority is palpable.”–Los Angeles Weekly
“Lindsey is insightful and disarmingly funny in her musings on Henry and his sorry wives.”–Arizona Republic
“This is an engaging read that conveys well the feelings not only of the characters but of the era as well. An occasional bit of dry humor blends nicely with Lindsey’s intelligent writing style.”–Tulsa World
Trade Paperback
