Julie Soto
JULIE SOTO is an author, playwright, and actress originally from Sacramento, CA. Her musical Generation Me won the 2017 New York Musical Festival's Best Musical award, as well as Best Book for her script. She is a musical theatre geek, fandom nerd, and the author of many spicy fanfictions, including the popular fanfic, The Auction. Julie now lives in Fort Bragg, CA, with her dog, Charlie. She is probably drinking coffee as you read this.
