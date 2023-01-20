Free shipping on orders $35+
Judith Sumner
Judith Sumner teaches medicinal botany at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University and at the Garden in the Woods, the botanic garden of the New England Wild Flower Society in Framingham, Massachusetts. Her lectures are highly sought after by inquisitive students of all ages, and she has been honored with awards for excellence in teaching. She is the author of The Natural History of Medicinal Plants as well as numerous scientific publications.
By the Author
The Natural History of Medicinal Plants
Wild and cultivated plants have provided humans with cures for thousands of years. Aspirin, for example, the most widely used drug in the Western pharmacopoeia,…
American Household Botany
In this fascinating book, a celebrated author rescues from the pages of history the practical experience and botanical wisdom of generations of Americans. This book…