Jose Baez

Jose Baez is one of the most sought-after attorneys in the country. He first gained national attention by successfully defending Casey Anthony in what became one of the nation’s most sensational trials; his Presumed Guilty: Casey Anthony: The Inside Story was a national bestseller in 2012. Baez is the founder of The Baez Law Firm, and handles high-profile cases across the country. He lives in Miami, Florida.



An award-winning journalist, George Willis is a general sports columnist at the New York Post, where he has written extensively about the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, golf, professional boxing, and mixed martial arts . He previously worked at the New York Times, Newsday, and the Memphis Commercial Appeal. Willis is the author of The Bite Fight: Tyson Holyfield and the Night That Changed Boxing Forever. He lives in New Jersey.

