Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jordan Sekulow
Jordan Sekulow is a lawyer, radio talk show host, political consultant, former Washington Post blogger, and co-author of the bestseller The Rise of ISIS. A veteran of three presidential campaigns, Jordan now serves as the Executive Director at the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ), an international public interest law firm and educational organization founded by his father, Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel for the ACLJ. Jordan lives in Nashville, TN, with his wife and daughter.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Next Red Wave
Popular radio host and conservative legal and political commentator Jordan Sekulow offers an action plan that will bring real change to government and help secure…