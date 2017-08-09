Jordan Sekulow is a lawyer, radio talk show host, political consultant, former Washington Post blogger, and co-author of the bestseller The Rise of ISIS. A veteran of three presidential campaigns, Jordan now serves as the Executive Director at the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ), an international public interest law firm and educational organization founded by his father, Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel for the ACLJ. Jordan lives in Nashville, TN, with his wife and daughter.