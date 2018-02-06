Jonna Mendez

Jonna Mendez is a former Chief of Disguise with over twenty-five years of experience as a CIA officer working in Moscow and other sensitive areas. She participated in a number of training exercises, along with Tony, which ultimately led to the codification of the rules. She co-wrote Spy Dust with her husband about their shared experience in Moscow during the twilight of the Cold War. Often cited for their expertise in the field, Jonna and Tony are both much sought-after speakers and consultants.