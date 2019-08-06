Jonathan Stone

Jonathan Stone has published eight novels. His Julian Palmer mystery series (The Cold Truth, The Heat of Lies, Breakthrough) was hailed as “stunning” and “risk-taking” in starred reviews from Publishers Weekly, and as “bone-chilling” in The New York Times. His bestseller Moving Day, and his novels Days of Night and Parting Shot, have been optioned for film. He has short stories in the Mystery Writers of America collections The Mystery Box (2013), Ice Cold (2014), as well as Best American Mystery Stories 2016, and New Haven Noir. Jon is married, has a son and daughter, and lives in Connecticut.