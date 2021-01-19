Jon Adams

Jon Adams is a New Yorker and MAD Magazine cartoonist based in San Francisco. He has created comics for McSweeney’s, Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Wired, and Fantagraphics, written animated shorts for MTV, and created illustrations for Netflix, Bloomsbury, Chronicle Books, California Sunday, Sunset Magazine, Johns Hopkins Magazine, and Womens Wear Daily, among others. His work has appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Comedy Central’s @midnight, and CBS Sunday Morning.



Ellis Rosen is a cartoonist and illustrator living in Brooklyn, NY. His work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, MAD Magazine, The Washington Post, Wired, The Paris Review and Air Mail. He has also done several comics for the Daily Shouts section at TheNewYorker.com. He is the illustrator of a children’s chapter book, Woundabout, from Little, Brown and a contributor to the Eisner-nominated graphic anthology Yiddishkeit: Jewish Vernacular and the New Land.