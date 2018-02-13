Johnny McGowan

Johnny McGowan is a man of many titles, some being: armor-bearer, mentor, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, developer, and custom homebuilder. He has been a member of Lakewood Church since 1974, one of the largest non-denominational churches in America, where he currently serves as an associate pastor. Johnny offers a message of hope, servanthood, and “stepping up” to the aspiring leaders and volunteers whom he advises, as well as to pastors he ministers to on a local and global level. Johnny and his wife, Donna, share five beautiful children together and reside in Houston, Texas. http://www.therealjohnnymcgowan.com
