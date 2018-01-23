No matter your current position, God will unlock the power for you to reach your incredible potential. The key is to approach all you do with a servant’s heart versus your own ambition. This guide to serving with passion, integrity, and intuition for success explores how to appreciate today while anticipating the possibilities that await tomorrow.





With biblical wisdom and personal insights, Johnny McGowan reveals his own exciting trajectory and the doors that were opened each time he stepped up to serve God. For the past thirty years, he has devoted his gifts to serving Lakewood, one of America’s largest churches. Along the way, he has marveled at the leadership opportunities God presented as he stayed committed to serving something larger than himself. By seeking only to fulfill God’s will for his life, Johnny has been blessed with increasing responsibility and innumerable ways to make a difference through Stepping Up!





Regardless of where you are, God can take you where you want to go-and beyond! Chasing the “number one” role or promotion by your own hands will never be fulfilling. God has even bigger things in store for you, and your future starts now. Learn to listen to God’s call and let Him direct your actions. As you do, you’ll rise by discovering the true power of your position.



