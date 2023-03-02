Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash (1932-2003) was one of the most successful and recognized country music artists in the world. He is best known for blending country, rock, blues, and gospel in his music, ushering in the countrypolitan and Outlaw country movements. Johnny was also a successful actor, writer, and activist, accepting and nurturing fringe country music artists like Bob Dylan fold. His lifelong support for SOS Children’s Villages, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and advocating for children in need, led to the creation of the Johnny Cash Memorial Fund after his death to carry on that legacy.