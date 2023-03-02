Description

The life of the Man in Black revealed by his lyrics and rare photographs and ephemera, with new material from friends and family, in a lavishly illustrated edition authorized by Johnny Cash’s estate and published for the 20th anniversary of his passing.



Johnny Cash is one of the most beloved and influential country-music stars of all time, having sold more than 90 million records worldwide and composed more than 1,200 songs. He received 29 gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards for his recordings and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



This book marks the first time Cash’s 60 years of songwriting have been collected anywhere. An essential collectible that sheds new light on Cash’s life and work, it includes rare and never-before-seen visual material and stories and commentary from Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, “family historian” Mark Stielper, and other friends. Released for the twentieth anniversary of the legendary musician’s passing, it will be a landmark moment in music publishing

