John W. Farquhar
John W. Farquhar, M.D., is founder and director of the Stanford Center for Disease Prevention which, for ten years, has been at the forefront of research in medical, social, and psychological issues relating to the cause and prevention of heart disease. He is also professor of medicine and professor of family, community, and preventative medicine at Stanford Medical School.
By the Author
The American Way Of Life Need Not Be Hazardous To Your Health
Coping with life's seven major risk factorsIn The American Way of Life Need Not Be Hazardous to Your Health, John Farquhar, M.D., Director of the…