The American Way Of Life Need Not Be Hazardous To Your Health

Coping with life’s seven major risk factors

In The American Way of Life Need Not Be Hazardous to Your Health, John Farquhar, M.D., Director of the Stanford Center for Disease Prevention, provides a truly effective program for stamping out the deeply rooted health habits that lead to heart disease, stroke, atherosclerosis, and cancer. By using Dr. Farquhar’s simple and rewarding behavior modification techniques, readers can profile their habits and risk factors on such major health issues as smoking, nutrition, exercise, and stress; build a step-by-step commitment to change, whether it’s giving up cigarettes or salt; construct a realistic action plan for the change; and maintain the action plan with success. Throughout this sensible guide, Farquhar clearly explains the rationale behind every step and provides a wealth of information on how the body works.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Healthy Living

On Sale: January 22nd 1987

Price: $15.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780201121865

Trade Paperback
