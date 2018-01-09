John Holl

John Holl is Senior Editor of Craft Beer and Brewing Magazine and formerly the award winning editor of All About Beer Magazine. The author of The American Craft Beer Cookbook, he’s judged beer competitions around the world, co-hosts the Steal this Beer Podcast and his work as appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and Wine Enthusiast. Holl lives in Jersey City, New Jersey. JohnHoll.com





