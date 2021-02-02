John Guinness

John Guinness is the eldest of fourteen children. Born and raised in County Kilkenny, Ireland, he prefers lager, despite his namesake, and can often be found at Gowran Park betting on the slowest horse in the race.



Jarrod Taylor is an art director and illustrator in Seattle. After finishing the drawings for this book, he took a short break to kayak to his local co-op and was abducted by a pod of disgruntled orcas.