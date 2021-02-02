Things Joe Biden's Father Told Him
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Things Joe Biden's Father Told Him

A Treasury of Bidenisms (and Other Malarkey)

by

Twelve Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781538706459

USD: $10  /  CAD: $13

ON SALE: March 23rd 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Political

PAGE COUNT: 48

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook
Joseph R. Biden Sr. never held political office, but that didn’t stop him from imparting a lifetime’s worth of guidance to his son and our 46th president.
Featuring such classic Bidenisms as “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid,” “Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative,” and the ever-famous “That’s a bunch of malarkey,” THINGS JOE BIDEN’S FATHER TOLD HIM is a curious catechism of Biden family wisdom.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews