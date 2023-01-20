Free shipping on orders $35+
João Rocha
João Rocha is an art director and freelance illustrator. He is the creator of two wildly popular Tumblrs: 2 Kinds of People and Kim Jong-Il Looking at Things. He lives in Lisbon, Portugal.
By the Author
2 Kinds of People
How do you roll? Ketchup on the fries, or ketchup on the side? Bed made—or why bother? Night owl, or early bird? And about that…