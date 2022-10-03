Joanna Grover, LCSW

Joanna Grover, LCSW, is an executive coach with nineteen years of experience as a cognitive behavioral therapist specializing in anxiety. She first encountered FIT when it helped her recover from a horse-riding accident. After witnessing first-hand the effectiveness of this strategy in a client’s weight loss journey, she felt even more committed to the work. She subsequently became the first person in the US to be certified in FIT. Since 2019, Jo has used FIT mainly in an individual context, where she’s worked with top leaders at the US Department of Commerce, Olympic athletes, and C-suite executions at corporations such as Citi, IBM, and KPMG. She is a board certified coach and member of the International Coaching Federation and the Harvard Institute of Coaching. Joanna lives in Miami, FL.



Jonathan Rhodes, PhD, is a Chartered Psychologist (British Psychological Society) and a published researcher and lecturer specializing in cognitive psychology. After working with athletes at the 2012 Olympic Games, Jonathan decided to research strategies that change mindset, train individual and cultural resilience, and enhance performance. Ten years later, Jonathan concluded that imagery is the most effective route to achieving goals for individuals and teams. To get to this conclusion, Jonathan helped develop FIT by teaching individuals how to master their imagination, subsequently raising performance levels of athletes who went on to compete at the Olympic Games, in Premiership football and rugby, and with a multitude of athletes competing in other sports such as with Red Bull Cliff Divers, and America’s Cup sailors. In 2019, Jonathan partnered with the British Army to develop the British Army Commando Resilience Training Program, which has increased recruits passing the All-Arms Commando Course by 44 percent. He lives in Plymouth, UK.