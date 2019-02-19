Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jim Gash
After majoring in finance at Abilene Christian University, Jim Gash continued his education at Pepperdine University School of Law. During his first year of law school, Gash decided that his career goal would be to return to teach at Pepperdine where his passion for the law was ignited and his spiritual life was enriched by the faculty, administration, and community. As a professor, he has taught Torts, Evidence, and International Human Rights. While at Pepperdine, he has devoted himself to advancing the rule of law in developing countries, including traveling to Uganda more than twenty times with Pepperdine students and alumni to assist that country in its justice reform efforts. Most recently, after being associate dean for strategic planning and external relations and professor of law, he has been named the eighth president and CEO of Pepperdine University, effective August 2019. Jim is married with three children and lives in Malibu, California.Read More
