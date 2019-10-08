Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Divine Collision
An African Boy, An American Lawyer, and Their Remarkable Battle for Freedom
In a Ugandan prison for two murders he didn’t commit, Henry is losing hope. He pleads with God for a sign. Jim, in California, finds himself saying a small yes to God, who brings their two lives together with momentous results.
Jim Gash, former Los Angeles lawyer and current president of Pepperdine University, tells the amazing story of how, after a series of God-orchestrated events, he finds himself in the heart of Africa defending a courageous Ugandan boy languishing in prison and wrongfully accused of two separate murders. Ultimately, their unlikely friendship and unrelenting persistence reforms Uganda’s criminal justice system, leaving a lasting impact on hundreds of thousands of lives and revealing a relationship that supersedes circumstance, culture, and the walls we often hide behind.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Divine Collision will remind you once again how one small gesture of love can make a monumental impact on a person for eternity."—Katie Davis, New York Times bestselling author of Kisses from Katie
"A beautiful and riveting story, Divine Collision is an emotional roller-coaster ride."—Monty Moran, Esq., Co-CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill
"Gash provides an extraordinary glimpse into the power of obedience, prayer, and hope in transforming not only one life--or even one community--but an entire justice system."—Gary A. Haugen, President & CEO of International Justice Mission
"The story is as emotional as it is thrilling, and it reads like a major film."—Publishers Weekly