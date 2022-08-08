Jim Gardner

Jim and Rob Gardner are the creators behind Twenty Trucks and Truck Tunes. They created videos and songs specifically designed for young kids that would feature real trucks at work along with facts about what they do and how they work. Started in 2008, Truck Tunes has more than 55 videos and over 600,000,000 views on YouTube. Jim lives near Scottsdale, AZ, and Rob outside of Phoenix, AZ.