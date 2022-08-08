Orders over $45 ship FREE

Truck Tunes
Truck Tunes

45 Truck Songs to Sing Aloud Together

by Jim Gardner

by Rob Gardner

Hardcover

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762482139

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Transportation / Cars & Trucks

Description

From the creators of the popular Truck Tunes and Twenty Trucks songs comes a bright, fun singalong book celebrating kids' favorite trucks!

Sing and dance your way into the world of trucks with this collection of 45 catchy, fun, and educational truck songs accompanied by photographs of real trucks in action. From the creators of Twenty Trucks and Truck Tunes comes the first-ever book with this brand. From timeless classics such as dump trucks, fire trucks, excavators, and cement mixers to the not-so-known but equally amazing concrete boom pumps, delimbers, vacuum trucks, and more, this is the must-have book for the truck-loving toddler and young child in any family.

What's Inside

