This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

From the creators of the popular Truck Tunes and Twenty Trucks songs comes a bright, fun singalong book celebrating kids' favorite trucks!



Sing and dance your way into the world of trucks with this collection of 45 catchy, fun, and educational truck songs accompanied by photographs of real trucks in action. From the creators of Twenty Trucks and Truck Tunes comes the first-ever book with this brand. From timeless classics such as dump trucks, fire trucks, excavators, and cement mixers to the not-so-known but equally amazing concrete boom pumps, delimbers, vacuum trucks, and more, this is the must-have book for the truck-loving toddler and young child in any family.