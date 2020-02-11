Ji-li Jiang (www.jilijiang.com) was born in Shanghai, China. She brought her memories of the Cultural Revolution in China to life in her first book, Red Scarf Girl, which has become required reading in many schools. Following the success of Red Scarf Girl, she published her adaptation of Chinese classic folklore, Magical Monkey King: Mischief in Heaven. Her picture book Red Kite, Blue Kite, illustrated by Greg Ruth, won an Asian/Pacific-American Award for Literature from the ALA. When she isn’t writing or speaking, Ji-li devotes time to various cultural exchange programs, including leading group trips to China. She believes that a better understanding among people around the world is the only route to global peace. Ji-li lives in San Francisco, California.

Julie Downing (www.juliedowning.com) is an internationally published author and illustrator with over forty children’s books to her credit. She is known for her innovative approach to illustrating traditional stories and has won many awards, including a Parent’s Choice Award and the New York Public Library’s Best Books Award. Julie lives in San Francisco, California.