Jessie Haas
Lifelong horse lover Jessie Haas is the author of 38 previous books, including many children's books focused on girls and horses. Haas lives in rural Vermont with her husband, Michael, and two Morgan mares.
By the Author
The Horse-Lover's Encyclopedia, 2nd Edition
Here is a completely revised, full-color second edition of the established go-to source for equestrian information. This comprehensive A-to-Z guide covers “everything horse” and bridges…