Jenny Slate
Jenny Slate is an actress, stand-up comedian, and the New York Times bestselling author of the children’s book Marcel The Shell with Shoes On. She has been in many movies and TV shows and also plays many cartoon animals. Jenny is a graduate of Columbia University and has a young heart and an antique soul. She lives in a 100-year-old house in the bizarre and fun city Los Angeles, where nobody ever gets old at all.Read More
By the Author
Little Weirds
"Magical" -- Mindy Kaling"Delicious" -- Amy Sedaris"It made me remember I was alive" -- George SaundersHello! I looked into my brain and found a book.…