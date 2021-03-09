Jenn Johnson

Jenn Johnson is the co-founder of Bethel Music and WorshipU along with her husband Brian Johnson. She has been involved in the production of over fifteen albums that have influenced the culture of worship across the global church. Jenn is the founder of "Lovely by Jenn Johnson," a lifestyle brand intended to inspire, equip, and engage women of all ages to thrive. The Johnsons also head up Bethel Church Worship Ministry and are committed to cultivating community and fostering unity among worship leaders from around the world. Jenn is passionate about living a lifestyle of worship built on vulnerability, purity, and connection to community and leadership. Brian and Jenn live in Redding, California with their four amazing kids, Haley, Téa, Braden, and Ryder Moses. Jenn continues to speak and lead worship at home and around the world.