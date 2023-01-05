Jeff Alworth

Jeff Alworth is the award-winning author of The Secrets of Master Brewers, Cider Made Simple, and The Widmer Way. A widely recognized authority on all things beer, he is a regular speaker, teacher, and consultant who cohosts the Beervana podcast and radio show. His writing appears regularly in Craft Beer & Brewing and on his long-running website, Beervana. He lives in Portland, Oregon.