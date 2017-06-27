Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jean Liedloff
Jean Liedloff practiced and taught psychotherapy based on her book the Continuum Concept. She lectured in many countries where her views earned a substantial following and she was also a founding member of The Ecologist magazine. You can learn more about Liedloff and her work at Continuum-Concept.org.Read More
By the Author
The Continuum Concept
A landmark treatise on how humanity lives versus how we should, what we've lost with our "progress," and how we can reclaim our true natureJean…