The Continuum Concept

In Search Of Happiness Lost

by

A landmark treatise on how humanity lives versus how we should, what we’ve lost with our “progress,” and how we can reclaim our true nature

Jean Liedloff, an American writer, spent two and a half years in the South American jungle living with Stone Age Indians. The experience demolished her Western preconceptions of how we should live and led her to a radically different view of what human nature really is. She offers a new understanding of how we have lost much of our natural well-being and shows us practical ways to regain it for our children and for ourselves.
Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Developmental / Child

On Sale: January 22nd 1986

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780201050714

Trade Paperback
