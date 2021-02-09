Jayson Gaddis is a relationship expert and sought after coach, as well as the founder of The Relationship School. He is also the host of the successful Relationship School podcast.







Gaddis leads the most comprehensive relationship training in the world of intimate relationships and partnership, called the Deep Psychology of Intimate Relationships (DPIR), which teaches his Interpersonal Intelligence system. He has a Masters in psychology and lives with his wife and two children in Boulder, Colorado.