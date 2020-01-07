Jason Cole

Jason Cole has covered or written about pro football since 1992 and has been a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2013. He has worked for publications such as Bleacher Report, Yahoo! Sports, The Miami Herald, and the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel. Cole’s five-year investigation of Reggie Bush and the University of Southern California resulted in Bush becoming the only player to ever relinquish his Heisman Trophy and USC losing its 2004 national championship. Cole has co-authored six books, including Giant with Plaxico Burress, Heart for the Game with Simon Keith, and Ocho Cinco with Chad Johnson. Prior to covering the NFL, Cole covered the NBA, Major League Baseball, and high school sports in the San Francisco Bay Area. Among his breaking news stories was uncovering famed impostor James Hogue at both Princeton University and Palo Alto High School. Cole teaches sports writing at the University of Florida and is the father of two Eagle Scouts. He is a graduate of Stanford University, which he attended at the same time as Elway.