Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jared M. Diamond
Jared Diamond is Professor of Geography at the University of California, Los Angeles. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and a recipient of the National Medal of Science, a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, the Pulitzer Prize. He is the author of the international best-selling books Guns, Germs, and Steel, Collapse, The World Until Yesterday, and The Third Chimpanzee.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use